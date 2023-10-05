KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tamari Key continues to work her way back towards playing after blood clots in her lungs kept her sidelined last year. The senior has been working in and out of practice as the team continues to be very careful with her return.

Head Coach Kellie Harper’s message, although a tough one, is be patient.



“She’s not going to just snap her fingers and be like she was,” said Harper. “You have to look at it in a different lens. She had to sit out and do nothing for a long time. So now, we’re just trying to be as smart as we can to be able to put her in a position to be successful but also to be healthy as she continues her career.”

While Harper is leaning on Tennessee’s athletic trainers, strength coaches and physicians during this time, she said the number one priority is making a plan according to Key’s feedback.

“It’s a team effort,” said Harper. “They’re guiding me. We’re in constant communication with that group of people, but also with Tamari because she’s the one that has to give us the feedback.”



At this time Coach Harper said there’s no timetable yet for Key’s return as there’s just too many unknows.