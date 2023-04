HARDIN VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) – This fall, Pellissippi State will kick off its first season of collegiate athletics in the NJCAA. The Panthers will be participating in various sports, including men’s soccer.

Longtime Knoxville resident Josh Scott will be heading the program. WATE 6 Sports Reporter Sam Rothman caught up with the former professional soccer player to find out why this opportunity was one he couldn’t pass up and what excites him about building a program from the ground up.