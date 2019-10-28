Pember on a ‘see food, eat food’ diet to add pounds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s been 237 days since there was men’s basketball on Rocky Top, with a few days until its return.

Wearing the No. 3 this season for the Vols is Bearden High School alum Drew Pember, who admittedly is not a stats guy.

He says he’s happy to take on whatever to help his team win – even if that means adding a few pounds to his frame, pre-season.

“There’s not really a goal weight, I’m on a see-food diet: See food, eat food,” Pember recently told WATE Sports. “So, just eat as much as possible…I don’t know if anybody else is, but I’ve seen progress. I weigh a little more. And it’s exciting you know seeing my body gain more weight.”

Pember has added nearly 20 pounds to his pre-college ball frame.

The Vols Men’s Basketball team is set to host an exhibition game against Eastern New Mexico on Wednesday at the Thompson-Boling Arena at 7 p.m.