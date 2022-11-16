KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new commercial released ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup pits NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning against global superstar David Beckham in an age-old debate: Is it soccer or football?

With the World Cup in Qatar kicking off on Nov. 20, Frito-Lay released a star-studded ad directed by famed Hollywood director Michael Bay which also features appearances from soccer stars like Mia Hamm, Timothy Howard and Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández.

The former England captain and the Tennessee football legend butt heads over differences in British English and American English nomenclature: Chips or crisps? Cleats or boots? Soccer or football?

Brandi Chastain of Team USA celebrates after scoring the winning penalty in the 1999 Women’s World Cup final in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team greats Julie Foudy and Brandi Chastain also appear in the video with Chastain calling back to her iconic 1999 World Cup-winning penalty kick celebration by ripping off her shirt to reveal another with ‘soccer’ emblazoned across the chest.

Countries with other kinds of football competitions like the U.S., Australia and South Africa refer to the world’s game as ‘soccer.’ However, many may be surprised to learn that the term originated in England.

When England’s Football Association standardized the rules of the game in the mid-1800s, the game known today was referred to as ‘association football’ to differentiate it from rugby football. According to history.com, British players abbreviated it “assoc,” “asoccer” and eventually “soccer.”

Watch the full commercial here: