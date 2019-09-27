Pigeon Forge Vol fan’s passion runs deep

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There is no mistaking when you first meet Chad Beanblossom it’s apparent he is all about the Orange and White Nation.

“I always have on orange,” Beanblossom said. “I don’t own anything other than orange. It’s orange or nothin’.”

The Middle Tennessee native, who now calls Pigeon Forge home, has been a true Vols fan since 1993 after attending his first game. As a matter of fact, a piece of the Neyland artificial turf from that game continues to reside in his home to this day.

“That was my first game and it was the last game Tennessee played on turf,” Beanblossom said. “That is probably my favorite piece of Tennessee memorabilia that I have. Hands down. To think of the different stars and athletes that have possibly touched that … and the Vol legends that have been on there. I love it.”

As for the Vols sluggish start this season, Beanblossom says he will continue to stand with his team. That means cheering them on at Neyland or on the road.

“Going into Missouri this year, if we only have one win I’m still driving there … or I’m still driving up to Kentucky. There’s no fair-weather.”

If you would like to nominate someone as a Vol Super Fan, click the link here: https://www.wate.com/supervolfan/