Pigeon Forge’s Mustafi Algarawi signs with ETSU

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pigeon Forge senior Mustafi Algarawi told Scott Meadows when he arrived at Pigeon Forge, for a second stint, his plan was to play Division I football, the defensive tackle remains on course to do that signing with the ETSU Buccaneers on Monday afternoon.

The 2020 All-State defensive tackle was named regio co-lineman of the year in class 2-3A along with being selected to the East-West All-Star game roster. Algarawi had offers from both Army and Navy but decided on ETSU so he could remain close to home.

“It (signing) means a lot,” he said. “I put a lot of hard work into this got my grades up. I worked hard for football and it means a lot to get this opportunity to play football at the next level.”


Algarawi is the third Sevier County player this signing period to sign with a Division I program joining Gatlinburg-Pittman’s Kevin Burkett (Elon) and The King’s Academy’s Zak Acuff (Missouri Western State).

