Pigskin Preview: Alcoa Tornadoes

Alcoa Football enters the 2019 season riding a 26 game win-streak that dates back to September 8th, 2017. That streak, arguably, less impressive than their six consecutive State Title game appearances and four straight State Title victories. For Gary Rankin and the Tornadoes it’s less rebuild and more of a reload.



The tornadoes will look to junior quarterback Sam Vaulton to lead the offense this season, replacing 2018 3A Mr. Football Walker Russell. Vaulton will step in under center with an arsenal of weapons at his disposal including a senior rich offensive line, a wide out trio of Ahmaudd Sanky, Ty Boyd and CJ Armstrong and running back tandem J.R. Jones and Tristan Blankenship.



The defense, on the other hand, relatively green with only one starting senior. But after six straight state title game appearances the expectation to return to Cookeville is as high as ever.



“It’s good to have those expectations, I’ve been on that other end for a year or two and it’s not good,” Gary Rankin said. “We’ve got ourselves int he position nowt that our kids think we can get back there every year and hopefully that will happen.”



The Tornadoes finished last year 15-0, winning the 3A State Title in a 21-14 win over Covington. They open their season on August 24th on the road against Blackman.