Pigskin Preview: Bearden Bulldogs

Since the 2016 season Bearden’s win total has increased by two each year. If the trend is to continue in 2019, it’ll be in part because of their signal caller.

With the majority of the Bulldogs starters on the offensive line graduating with the class of 2019, Bearden will feature a more air-centric offense this season. Bearden head coach Morgan Shinlever returns fourth-year staring quarterback Collin Ironside, who’s experience will be key in leading a young line this season.

“He can lead by example,” Shinlever said of Ironside. “He knows what to do, he knows where everyone should be at on the field. It’s almost like having an extension of your coaching staff out there when the lights come on.”

The Bulldogs finished last year 8-3, falling in the opening round of the 6A Playoffs to Maryville 28-7. Bearden starts the season on the road at West on Saturday August 24th against West.