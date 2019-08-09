Pigskin Preview: Clinton Dragons

Clinton, TN. (WATE) – Clinton hasn’t won a playoff game since 2009. That’s just one of many goals for the Dragons in year three under Randy McKamey.

The Clinton alum has overhauled the program in his first two years, and after some narrow losses in 2018, he’s hoping his team takes the next step forward this year.

The Dragons return three starters on both sides of the ball, and McKamey mentioned their experience on the offensive line as a strength of this year’s team. They’ll also lean on senior punter Bryce Collins as a field-flipping weapon. Collins is a highly regarded prospect, and a preseason All-State selection.

Clinton’s season starts at home on August 23rd against Anderson County.