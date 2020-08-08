Pigskin Preview: Farragut

FARRAGUT, Tenn: (WATE)- The Admirals’ goal this season is to be a contender again for a region championship, and to get there they are working on building a cohesive offense under first-year starting quarterback junior Dawson Moore, and a younger offensive line.

Farragut started contact practice on Wednesday and in that short amount of time, head coach Eddie Courtney is impressed with the effort his team is giving, and the tempo they are setting.

“I feel like we make progress everyday,” said Courtney. “[We’ve] been very focused.”

The Admirals’ strength lies in the defense, returning experience in their seniors, who are eager to “get the job done,” including linebacker Eli Purcell—who stuffed the stat sheet last season and is poised to do the same in 2020.

“We’re counting on him on defense,” said Courtney.

While defense remains solid heading into this season, it’s the offense that has room for improvement; working on building confidence and chemistry.

“The offensive line is getting better every practice,” Courtney explained. “That’s one concern. Those guys are working very hard getting a lot of playing time. Depth at quarterback is another concern.”

Moore is following in the footsteps of two-year quarterback Gavin Wilkinson. Courtney is working on shaping the junior into a dual-threat quarterback and when it comes to Moore’s passing game, he says one thing he learned from Wilkinson is managing the pocket.

“Last year I really tried to soak up everything with him, he was a really good pocket passer,” said Moore. “We have different playing styles, but him being a pocket passer really taught me how to manage the pocket.”

Courtney says it’s Moore’s time at QB1, noting his hard work and dedication to get better each practice.

When it comes to Moore’s targets, senior wide receiver Matt White says the receiving corps this year “is looking really well,” with guys like Alex Taylor and Mason Collins stepping up to fill holes left from last year.

Courtney is running a balanced offense this year—and says the competition at running back excites him.

“Competition’s good, it’s a good thing to have because we feel like we need that,” said the head coach. “Excited to see this next week and who really shakes out.”

The offensive line is another area with inexperience this year—and with only two returning seniors, offensive tackle Carter Schuermann is taking on a new leadership role by helping build trust and chemistry on the line.

“At first, obviously new to it, you have to walk them through and help everybody,” said Schuermann. “But now we can depend as they get going on their own and not have to help them every time.”

The Admirals are excited ahead of their matchup against Bradley Central at home on Friday, August 21 with a kickoff set for 7:30 P.M.