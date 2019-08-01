Pigskin Preview: Halls Red Devils

Halls, TN. (WATE) – For a third straight season, the Halls Red Devils welcome a new head coach. This time, he’s bringing a state championship with him.

Halls hired Scott Cummings in December to replace Jeremy Bosken, who coached the Red Devils for just one season before taking a different job.

Cummings, the longtime West head coach, won the state title with the Rebels in 2014 before taking the post at Cleveland, where he was for the past four seasons.

The Red Devils finished last year 5-6, losing to David Crockett in the first round of the 5A playoffs. They open their season on August 23rd on the road against Gibbs.