Plavsic denied immediate eligibility by NCAA

Tennessee big man Uros Plavsic, who transferred from Arizona State to Rocky Top in the offseason, has been denied immediate eligibility by the NCAA. Tennessee’s appeal was also denied.

Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer issued a statement on Saturday.

“Uros Plavsic was denied clearance to compete with our men’s basketball program this season, and our appeal of that decision also was denied,” Fulmer said about the 7-foot center. “We are extremely disappointed – quite frankly, stunned – in this outcome, and feel strongly that very compelling facts support clearance for immediate eligibility. We are at a loss as to how this decision aligns with a mission of prioritizing the well-being of student-athletes, and we are struggling to provide an explanation to a deserving young man who stands to lose a year of eligibility. We will stand by Uroš and support him in every way possible as we exhaust all options in advocating for his competitive opportunity.”