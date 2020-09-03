Player of the Week: Alcoa linebacker Major Newman

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE)- Alcoa’s defense continues to stifle their opponents. So far this season, the Tornadoes defense has given up a mere seven yards and three first downs, and -17 rushing yards per the Maryville Daily Times.

Alcoa shutout Austin-East and poured on 56 points in week two of Friday night lights. Part of that dominant defense is junior linebacker Charles “Major” Newman—who put up nine total tackles, three for a loss, and a scoop and score to help improve Alcoa’s record to (2-0) on the season.

A team player, Newman couldn’t care less about his stat line as long as he helps his team get a win, motivated by his love of the game.

“Football has always been my thing,” said the junior middle linebacker.

Newman started playing at a young age, beginning with flag football then graduating to tackle—working his way up through the ranks at Alcoa.

As a freshman on junior varsity, he had aspirations of playing quarterback. Alcoa defensive coordinator Brian Nix recalls seeing him play as a freshman, knotting five or six tackles in a game against Catholic recognizing his natural playmaking ability on defense.

Nix recalled the conversation he had with him about focusing on playing a position on defense “If you buy into being an inside linebacker, outside linebacker, strong safety type guy eventually; you will start here in those positions.”

The following year, he impressed coaches getting time in on Friday nights at linebacker.

This year as a junior, he has taken on a leadership role as the quarterback of the defense, confidently calling plays, leading by example and helping his teammates improve their game.

“After our ‘A-E’ game he was texting me, giving me coaching tips on blitzes,” said junior middle linebacker Zane Bonahn, “He was giving me so many tips and it helps me a lot.”

Newman’s game continues to trend in the right direction. His agility, ability to cover, high football IQ, leadership skills, and drive make him a versatile play-caller on defense that can line up anywhere on the field.

“He’s a kid that plays really fast, has a great understanding of our scheme, and just plays at a high level,” said Nix.

Newman excels off of the field too, reflecting the mantra at Alcoa: “How you do anything, is how you do everything,” finding success in the classroom.

“He’s a great kid, mannerly kid,” said Alcoa head football coach Gary Rankin, “[He’s] respected and liked by all his schoolmates, teachers and administrators and we’ll take a thousand of him in our school every day.”

While he continues to improve his game every day, he also has his sights set on the future; working hard to get looks at the next level.

“Today was the first day (Tuesday) there were allowed to talk to the class of 2022 prospects, and I still haven’t gotten any texts or nothing,” said Newman with fire in his eyes and a chip on his shoulder, “So that’s definitely motivation, I see all my friends getting some and that makes want that and I’m going to go get them.”

For now, Newman continues to work hard on and off of the gridiron, making his mother proud.

“I’m glad I’m making her proud,” said Newman.