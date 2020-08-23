Player of the week nominees: week one

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Week one of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our nominees for the player of the week:

  • Carson Whitehead, Powell Defensive Back
    12 tackles, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries
    – The Panthers earned a week one victory over Beech 26-24
  • Dion Williams, Farragut Running Back
    22 carries for 113 yards, and two touchdowns
    – Williams scored the go-ahead touchdown for the Admirals with less than five minutes left in the game, propelling Farragut to a 25-21 win over Bradley Central
  • Collin Shannon, Sevier County Quarterback
    19 of 27 for 145 yards and three touchdowns; 28 rushing yards and one touchdown
    Averaged 35.4 yards per punt
    – The Smoky Bears notched a week one victory over Jefferson County 35-26

Our Week one winner will be announced on Wednesday, August 26th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter