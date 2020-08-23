Player of the week nominees: week one

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Week one of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our nominees for the player of the week:
- Carson Whitehead, Powell Defensive Back
12 tackles, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries
– The Panthers earned a week one victory over Beech 26-24
- Dion Williams, Farragut Running Back
22 carries for 113 yards, and two touchdowns
– Williams scored the go-ahead touchdown for the Admirals with less than five minutes left in the game, propelling Farragut to a 25-21 win over Bradley Central
- Collin Shannon, Sevier County Quarterback
19 of 27 for 145 yards and three touchdowns; 28 rushing yards and one touchdown
Averaged 35.4 yards per punt
– The Smoky Bears notched a week one victory over Jefferson County 35-26
Our Week one winner will be announced on Wednesday, August 26th.