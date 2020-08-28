Player of the week: Powell’s Carson Whitehead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Carson Whitehead has been working his way up the ranks in Powell’s football program, finally getting the opportunity to start on Varsity during Friday Night Lights.

Head coach Mike Lowe has seen flashes of high-level execution out of the defensive back in practice and bringing his game from the practice field to the playing field—starting in week one against Beech.

“To go out there in game number one, with a starting lineup, with the home crowd in play, with the lights on; that’s a different scenario for anybody,” said Lowe. “For him to answer the call the way that he did was very impressive.”

Whitehead proved to be a key playmaker on defense, using his speed and agility to break up the pass, create turnovers and make big stops—ending the night with 12 tackles, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries.

The free safety put himself in position to give the ball pack to their offense—helping the Panthers get the win in week one 26-24 over Beech.

Defensive backs coach Zack Gibson was surprised the junior put up those numbers in his first varsity start but nonetheless expected him to have a good night.

“Surprising and expected at the same time,” said Gibson about Whitehead’s performance. “He shows up every day, works really hard, waiting for his time first varsity start came out and performed lie he does every day in practice, it was great.”

Whitehead is the fastest kid on the team, according to Gibson, clocking in a 4.64 in the 40.

“He has great top end speed,” said the Coach Gibson. “He has great agility and great ball skills.”

Described as quiet, humble, hardworking person; Whitehead’s game speaks for itself.

“He’s not the guy to brag about himself,” said teammate linebacker Cannon Lunsby. “He’s really quiet and he comes out and makes plays like that, it’s great.”

Whitehead helps replace holes on the Panther’s defense left by graduated key playmakers Bailor Hughes and Colton Webb.

Coach Gibson says Whitehead’s role to the defense is critical. The team is doing new coverages in the secondary this year and Whitehead picks them up quickly–crediting his high academics and football IQ, helping lead the secondary even as a first year starter.

“He knows all the coverages, [he] knows all the checks, what everybody supposed to do, where they’re supposed to be, it’s great,” said Gibson.

Whitehead says he models his game after NFL great Deion Sanders and that his parents are his biggest supporters.

When it comes to approaching game day, the only goal the young defensive back has in mind is getting the win.

“I try not to think about stats, just about getting a win for my team,” said Whitehead.