Pleasants earns first career win in Tennessee’s 8-2 rout over Charlotte

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee is 4-0 after taking down Charlotte 8-2 on Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Vols have outscored their opponents 53-6 through the first four games.

Jake Rucker belted out his second home run of the season in the first inning, a 2-run blast to give Tennessee an early 2-0 lead over the 49ers. Zach Daniels added a 2-out, 2-strike, 2-RBI double in the second inning.

Sophomore right hander Elijah Pleasants picked up his first career win in his second career start. Pleasants struck out three and walked none over five innings, while giving up two runs (one earned). Sean Hunley, Will Mabrey, Christian Delashmit and Redmond Walsh threw one inning apiece for Tennessee, combining to give up just one hit.

Tennessee (4-0) will hit the road for the first time this season, traveling to the Round Rock Classic in Texas. The Vols open the tournament against Texas Tech Friday at 8 p.m. ET. Tennessee will square off with Houston Saturday at 3 p.m. ET before wrapping up against Stanford Sunday at Noon.