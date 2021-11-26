Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE)- The defending 3A State Champion Alcoa Tornadoes will play for the program’s seventh straight title after defeating Giles County, 42-12.

Jordan Harris returned the opening kick 95 yards for a touchdown. The junior ended with 215 total yards and two touchdowns.

Alcoa will face East Nashville at Findley Stadium in Chattanooga on Friday, December 3.

Over in 5A, Powell met with West in the semifinals for the first time in 2011–the last time the Panthers played for a state title. Ironically, ten years later the Panthers defeated the West Rebels in the semifinals to punch their ticket to the BlueCross Bowl.

The Panthers’ defensive line limited West’s ground game to just 33 yards. The Rebels were only able to muster up 81 yards of total offense according to digital scout. Steven Soles Jr. recorded four sacks and four tackles for loss. Soles said his success came from “reading the offensive line, seeing their weak points and hitting them.”

Jordyn Potts completed 14-of-21 passes for over 150 yards and three total touchdowns, according to those unofficial stats.

The Panthers won in all three phases to take down the Rebels, 35-7. Powell will meet with Page in the 5A state championship on Friday, December 3.

In 6A, Maryville could not get over the Oakland hump, falling to the Patriots in the semifinals for the second straight season, 24-14. It was a close contest until the fourth quarter when Oakland put the nail in the coffin with Antonio Patterson’s second touchdown of the game.

The Rebels have lost four of their last six meetings with Oakland in the semifinals dating back to 2016.