Powell snaps Greeneville’s 30-game win streak with 19-17 win in season opener

The Greeneville Green Devils had not lost a football game since Nov. 11, 2016.

Someone forgot to tell the Powell Panthers.

Powell snapped the defending Class 4A champions’ 30-game win streak with a 19-17 win in the season opener on Thursday night. The game would not get started until 9 p.m. ET due to a two hour lightning delay.

Powell does not have to look far for motivation this season. The Panthers, who outscored its first seven opponents by 160 points in 2018, had a year to remember taken from them last season when the program was forced to forfeit six wins due to an ineligible player. Powell ended the season with a 2-8 record, missing the postseason for the sixth season in a row.

Greeneville will look to bounce back Aug. 30 at Daniel Boone while Powell will host Anderson County.