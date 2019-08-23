1  of  2
Breaking News
See lead levels at Knox County schools TBI searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

Powell snaps Greeneville’s 30-game win streak with 19-17 win in season opener

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Greeneville Green Devils had not lost a football game since Nov. 11, 2016.

Someone forgot to tell the Powell Panthers.

Powell snapped the defending Class 4A champions’ 30-game win streak with a 19-17 win in the season opener on Thursday night. The game would not get started until 9 p.m. ET due to a two hour lightning delay.

Powell does not have to look far for motivation this season. The Panthers, who outscored its first seven opponents by 160 points in 2018, had a year to remember taken from them last season when the program was forced to forfeit six wins due to an ineligible player. Powell ended the season with a 2-8 record, missing the postseason for the sixth season in a row.

Greeneville will look to bounce back Aug. 30 at Daniel Boone while Powell will host Anderson County.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Community Calendar