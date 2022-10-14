KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A power outage in Maryville temporarily paused a football game at Heritage High School against Sevier County High School. The power went out around 8:15 p.m. and was restored a little more than an hour later, around 9:30 p.m.

Homecoming festivities are underway and the game will resume around 10 p.m.

Videos posted to social media show the Heritage High School band performing on a darkened field. Cellphones, media cameras and flashlights provided a bit of light for the band and fans.

A power grid issue is to blame, according to a tweet by Heritage High School.

At halftime, power went out at Heritage High School during their homecoming game against Sevier County High School

The power was out for a little more than an hour.