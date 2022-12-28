KNOVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s a few players on the Tennessee football team that are dads.

Defensive back Brandon Turnage has a little girl, and so does tight end Princeton Fant.

After Tennessee wins, Fant’s daughter Aaliyah steals the spotlight from her dad, smiling for the camera and emulating what Princeton does on the field.

“It means a lot, it’s my last one here in orange, just to have her in the stands watching me play is a blessing. She kind of understands, she’s only three. As soon as she sees me she says there’s daddy. If I score a touchdown she says that’s my daddy. It’s fun to see her light up with the beautiful smile she has, it’s an amazing feeling. She’s a daddy’s girl for sure. Everything I do, she tries to do it, we was on the field and she was screaming I’m daddy as she was running with the ball. It’s special man, being a father to a little girl, it means a lot,” said Fant.

Fant says he’s hoping the NFL is in his future but right now he’s focusing on winning the Orange Bowl.