Professional Bull Riders roll into Knoxville on Saturday

Sean Willingham rides Culp Bucking Bulls/Zapata/Mendes’s Judgement Day for 83.25 during the third round of the Sacramento PBR Unleash The Beast. Photo by Andy Watson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Professional Bull Riders are strolling into town Saturday for the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour’s Knoxville Invitational at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Bull riders from across the world will compete against each other and the bulls in a battle to hang on for 8 seconds.

PBR rider Sean Willingham is expected to make his return to competition at the event. Willingham broke his left leg in a buckoff in Kansas City, Missouri, last year.

The event will mark the third year in a row PBR has made it to Knoxville.