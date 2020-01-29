Professional Bull Riders roll into Knoxville on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Professional Bull Riders are strolling into town Saturday for the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour’s Knoxville Invitational at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Bull riders from across the world will compete against each other and the bulls in a battle to hang on for 8 seconds.
PBR rider Sean Willingham is expected to make his return to competition at the event. Willingham broke his left leg in a buckoff in Kansas City, Missouri, last year.
The event will mark the third year in a row PBR has made it to Knoxville.