KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We’re still 140 days away from the start of the 2022-23 Vol football season, but we got a taste of what’s to come in the Orange and White game. It was the first spring game at full capacity since 2019, and Head Coach Josh Heupel’s first since joining the program.

If there was one position that got the most attention heading into the game, it was the quarterbacks. Joe Milton, the Orange Bowl MVP and projected starter, connected with Kaleb Webb for a 39-yard pass in the second quarter, before completing the drive with a four-yard touchdown pass to the redshirt freshman. Milton finished the day 9-of-13 for 79 yards.

While fans are familiar with Milton, it was their first chance to watch five-star freshman Nico Iamaleava take his first snaps in Neyland Stadium. He showed flashes of a bright future, including a perfect pass to fellow freshman Ethan Davis in between two defenders, while on the run. Iamaleava ended the afternoon 8-of-16 for 112 yards.

The biggest surprise of the day was third-stringer Gaston Moore. The walk-on QB went 8-of-11 for 94 yards and two touchdowns. The UCF transfer followed Heupel to Knoxville, and appeared in three games last season where he was 4-of-5 passing for 30 yards.

Their targets were limited, however, as top running backs Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright, as well as wide receivers Ramel Keyton, Bru McCoy and Squirrel White, did not play. That allowed the young running back room, which Heupel has praised throughout spring, to step up. Karns alum DeSean Bishop picked up 88 yards on 24 carries, while fellow freshman Cameron Seldon had 10 carries for 43 yards, including a 24-yard rushing score.

The Vols kick off the season on Sept 2. against Virginia inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville.