Rennia Davis out with flu, No. 23 Lady Vols fall to No. 8 Mississippi State 72-55

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rennia Davis is human after all.

Like a lot of us, the Lady Vols top scorer is recovering from the flu this week. Davis, who ranks second in the SEC averaging 18.1 points per game, was on the sideline but did not play on Thursday in No. 23 Tennessee’s 72-55 loss to No. 8 Mississippi State at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Lady Vols sophomore guard Rae Burrell stepped up in Davis’ place, scoring 20 points and 10 rebounds in her first start this season. Jordan Horston added 12 points while Jazmine Massengill totaled 11. Horston and Massengill each chipped in seven rebounds as well.

Mississippi State (21-3, 9-1 SEC), who entered Thursday forcing 22 turnovers per game, did more of the same against Tennessee. The Bulldogs scored 20 points off the Lady Vols 23 turnovers. Tennessee (17-6, 7-3 SEC) have committed 120 turnovers over their last six games.

The Lady Vols have the weekend off before traveling to LSU on Feb. 13.