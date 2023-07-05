KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of America’s biggest baseball stars may soon call Knoxville home, according to a report from USA Today.

Baseball columnist Bob Nightengale reported Sunday that Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will move his family to Knoxville this winter.

Harper will join other MLB stars such as Mookie Betts and Dansby Swanson in calling the Volunteer State home, though many have gravitated towards the Nashville area during the offseason.

Knoxville is less than two hours away from Philadelphia via direct flight and Tennessee’s lack of individual income tax means the two-time National League MVP will get to keep more of the $330-million contract he signed with the Phillies in 2019.

The news comes as Nashville has gained increasing momentum to become the newest home of a Major League Baseball team. Nearly 70% percent of active MLB players recently polled by The Athletic said that Music City was the best place for an expansion team, far outpacing other candidates like Montreal or Charlotte.

Knoxville has its own rich baseball history, dating back to 1920 when the Knoxville Giants became one of the founding members of the Negro Southern League.

Crews recently broke ground on the $114-million multi-use stadium that will see minor league baseball return to Knoxville after the Tennessee Smokies move to Sevier County in 2000.

The University of Tennessee baseball team has made two College World Series trips in three seasons and university officials recently gave the go-ahead for nearly $100 million in renovations to Lindsey Nelson Stadium.