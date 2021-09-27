Rick Barnes Emerald Youth Golf Classic raises over $100K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Golfing for a good cause, Monday local golfers took part in the annual Rick Barnes Emerald Youth Golf Classic. The Vol hoops coach drove and putted alongside several other people at Holston Hills Country Club.

The tournament raises money and awareness for the Emerald Youth Foundation. The organization works with Knoxville’s youth and coach Barnes supports their mission.

“I think this is great for the young people of Knoxville to have a chance to live really a full life with Emerald Youth,” said coach Barnes.

Steve Diggs, president and CEO of the foundation said, “Coach Barnes is a pretty special man. He loves the Lord. He loves children. He’s been just so valuable to our organization and brings a lot of encouragement and having his name and face associated with us brings a lot of credibility.”

The event sold out, but Barnes had a goal of raising even more money for Emerald Youth — he’s matching your donations up to $75,000. At last check, the foundation raised over $100,000.

