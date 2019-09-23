Rick Barnes hosts annual charity golf tournament for Emerald Youth Foundation

Tennessee men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes took time away from the court for a good cause on Monday, hosting his annual charity golf tournament at Holston Hills Country Club.

The Rick Barnes Emerald Youth Golf Classic, presented by Regal, is an annual event that raises support for the foundation’s ministry with Knoxville’s young people.

WATE meteorologist Matt Hinkin served as the emcee once again.

“Emerald Youth has become really something special to me,” Barnes said. “I know it’s really special to Knoxville, Tennessee. Steve Diggs and his team do an unbelievable job serving so many children that need that kind of love and care. This is just another way to help support them and help them do their jobs.”

Barnes, who rode on a golf cart with Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello to greet golfers, did not play on Monday but joked that he could have given the others golfers a run for their money.

“I’m really good,” Barnes said. “Today anyway because I don’t have to play. I don’t have to back it up. I enjoy golf, I really do. I just don’t get a chance to play as much as I’d like to play so my expectations when I go out aren’t very big. When I do something well, I feel like I’m ready for the senior tour.”

Earlier this month, Tennessee announced that it had sold more than 13,600 season tickets for the upcoming season, the most since 2010-11 and more than the capacity of most Division I basketball venues. A number of those fans teamed up with Barnes on the golf course for the greater good.

“I’ve said from the time I got here and got settle in, I think Knoxville is a special city,” Barnes said. “I think it’s a city where people do care. They want to see this grow, they love this city and I think we all have a passion for youth. I love being around our fans anytime but I really appreciate their support with them coming out here and making it possible to help us to continue to raise the type of funds that we need to continue Emerald Youth.”