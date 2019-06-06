Ruth Riley, Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2019 inductee

Ruth Riley took her talent to the Olympics and brought home the gold medal for women’s basketball.

Riley, who plays center, most recently played for the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA. She won the NCAA women’s championship with Notre Dame in 2001 and the WNBA championship with the Detroit Shock in 2003 and 2006.

She became the first person to win the MVP awards in both the NCAA and WNBA championships.

She took part in the 20014 U.S. Women’s Olympic Team, which went undefeated and won the gold meda..

In 2016, she took part in Mogul’s IAmAMogul campaign to inspire women and served as general manager of the San Antonio Stars.

“To all the girls out there, I want to encourage them to embrace the opportunity that’s there before them, but to see beyond that. To dream courageously and confidently to understand that we’re still in a site for inequality. But they have the tools and the resources, but they still have to have the confidence to continue to take our sport forward to dream big,” said Riley.