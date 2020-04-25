Seahawks select Darrell Taylor in second round of NFL Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee edge rusher Darrell Taylor was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday.

Darrell Taylor's draft moment means a little bit more for the edge rusher after the Seahawks traded up to draft him in the second round. #NFLDraft #Vols pic.twitter.com/bHgYeSOE7p — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) April 25, 2020

Taylor, who was the 48th overall pick, was Tennessee’s first prospect selected.

Taylor ranked second in the SEC in sacks in 2019 with 8.5. He ended his Vol career with 19.5 sacks, which ranks 10th-most in school history. He is the highest drafted Tennessee player since Derek Barnett went No. 14 overall in 2017.

“Right now I am in Virginia with my family and excited to share this great experience with them,” Taylor told VFL Films on Wednesday. “It still feels unbelievable to me right now, but I know I have worked hard to get to this point, so I am just cherishing every moment I have and staying happy about it and hoping for the best for my situation going into the draft. “They (coaches) taught me so much. I learned a lot from them the last two years of my career at Tennessee. They coached me really hard and prepared me for what I’m about to go into now.”