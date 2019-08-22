SEC Football

Skip to content
WATE
Knoxville
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
WATE 6 Focus
Knoxville Traffic
Behind the Badge
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
KPD annual report: 39 percent decrease of murders for 2018
Top Stories
Man charged with terrorism after email to News 2 threatening state capitol
Top Stories
Fentress Co. escaped inmate back in custody after stealing patrol car, crashing
Woman reels in bizarre fish with 2 mouths
TDH urges healthcare providers to report cases of vaping-associated illness
KPD: Woman shot twice inside vehicle
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Ice Bears
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
Powell snaps Greeneville’s 30-game win streak with 19-17 win in season opener
Top Stories
Patrick Chung, safety for New England Patriots indicted on cocaine possession charge
Top Stories
LIVE COVERAGE: Friday Frenzy high school football on Thursday
WATE Friday Frenzy high school football scoreboard: Greeneville vs Powell
Friday Frenzy Week 1 football preview
Bluetick Coonhound officially the state dog of Tennessee
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Knoxville Idol front of the line winner: Hannah Sloas
Top Stories
Time for The 2019 Strike Out Epilepsy at Smokies Stadium
Sunset on Central a family-friendly Summer concert
Beat the heat with the Best Buddies Lemonade Stand
#MOMLIFE: Quick and easy meal solutions for busy families
Community
Contests
Calendar
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Relay For Life
Million Dollar Community Investment
Operation Honor Guard
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Contests
Positively Tennessee
Food For Thought
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
See lead levels at Knox County schools
Top Stories
Chris Blue debuts new music, supports United Way of Blount County
Top Stories
United Way of Greater Knoxville kicking off 2019 campaign Thursday
Sixth Annual Knoxville Asian Festival returns Sunday
UTMC ‘Comedy for a Cause’ raising money for disease research
Contest offers chance to meet Dolly Parton at 50th Anniversary Grand Ole Opry performance
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
See lead levels at Knox County schools
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
TBI searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
2
of
/
2
SEC Football
Clemson starts college football season #1
Trending Stories
KPD: Woman shot twice inside vehicle
Sheriff recalls 1980 murder of Mary Jones: ‘It was the most terrible crime scene I have ever worked or witnessed.’
Brake fluid, ‘white fuzzy substance’ among violations for lowest-scoring failed inspection of the year
See lead levels at Knox County schools
Officials break ground on $47M Tennessee vets home
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News
SEC Schedule
SEC Twitter
Tweets by SEC