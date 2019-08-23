High expectations surrounding LSU’s “new” offense

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU fans hear it every fall how the Tigers are going to roll out a new spread offense and this year it isn’t any different. However, what is different is new Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Joe Brady.

Not to mention, quarterback Joe Burrow who returns for his senior season. The Tigers defense has high praises for this new uptempo offense and both units say LSU is really going to surprise people this season.

“Joe Burrow said it, we’re capable of 40 points, and I think this offense can score 40,” said LSU’s Junior tight end, Thaddeus Moss. “We’re not just focusing on one person, everyone eats.”