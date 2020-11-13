SEC makes changes to allow for ‘scheduling flexibility’

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WATE) — The Southeastern Conference is calling an audible in the wake of teams postponing games for COVID-19.

The conference has announced it will be using Dec. 19 as a date for rescheduled football games, the same date as the conference championship game.

SEC also says that as of Friday all games planned for Nov. 21, will be played as scheduled. All games after that date will be subject to weekly evaluation in efforts to reschedule games that have previously been postponed.

Dec. 19 is the date of the SEC Championship Game, and is set to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This date will also be available for teams that don’t make the championship game to play rescheduled games from the regular season.

“It has been a goal of the SEC to play a complete football schedule provided we maintain a healthy environment for student-athletes and everyone around our football programs. The added flexibility of a December 19 playing date for teams that do not qualify for the SEC Football Championship and the ability to adjust opponents on five-day notification provide a greater opportunity for our schools to play a full schedule of games in 2020.” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey

Revisions to the weekly football schedule can be made by the conference up to 9 p.m. EST on the Monday before the Saturday game(s) in order to maximize the number of games available to be played.