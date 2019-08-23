Vanderbilt to begin selling alcohol to general public

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 24: Helmets of the Vanderbilt Commodores rest on the sideline during a game against during a 38-13 Vanderbilt victory over the University of Tennessee at Vanderbilt Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Alcohol will be available for purchase by the general public at Vanderbilt Stadium beginning on Aug. 31st when the Commodores face Georgia in the 2019 football season opener, Vanderbilt Athletics announced on Wednesday.

“Not only will this game day initiative enhance our fan experience, it will provide additional resources to invest in our mission of helping our student-athletes succeed on and off the field, such as through facility enhancements and in other areas,” said Malcolm Turner, Vanderbilt vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs.

Vanderbilt’s decision follows a recent announcement by the Southeastern Conference that it will allow the sale of beer and wine in public areas during college athletic events at the discretion of each SEC institution. Alcohol sales at home football games will be guided by Vanderbilt’s new alcohol sales policy, designed to promote responsible consumption and a safe and enjoyable environment for all fans.

A portion of the revenue generated from alcohol sales will be used to support prevention and education programming on campus related to alcohol use.

“We want our Commodore family to have a safe, inclusive, and welcoming experience at our games, and we will continue to monitor this new amenity closely throughout the upcoming football season,” Turner said.

A variety of domestic and imported beers will be available for purchase through the stadium’s licensed vendor, Spectra, within governing regulations. Alcohol will be served only by trained concessions team members.

“We want our Commodore family to have a safe, inclusive, and welcoming experience at our games, and we will continue to monitor this new amenity closely throughout the upcoming football season.” Malcolm Turner, Vanderbilt vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs

Prior to the 2019 athletic season, SEC programs were prohibited from selling alcohol in public areas of SEC athletics venues. The new policy was adopted by SEC presidents and chancellors this spring. It requires those institutions that choose to sell alcohol to designate stationary sales locations and prohibits sales by vendors in seating areas. It also limits the number of alcoholic beverages purchased per transaction.

“Our policy governing alcohol sales has been a source of considerable discussion and respectful debate among our member universities in recent years,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey at the conclusion of the SEC Spring Meetings in May when the new policy was adopted. “We are committed as a conference to ensuring that all changes in policy are implemented in ways that respect and sustain the traditions that make the SEC game day experience exceptional for all attendees.”

The policy complies with the SEC’s alcohol management expectations, and state and local regulations governing alcohol sales and consumption.

Fans are encouraged to report any violation of this policy or any unruly behavior by notifying stadium or law enforcement personnel, calling (615) 322-4653 or texting (615) 308-9330 during football game days. Please dial 911 for emergencies.

The Southeastern Conference game management policy on alcohol is available here.

Any potential expansion of alcohol sales at additional Vanderbilt Athletics venues and events will be determined at a later date.

Vanderbilt Athletics Alcohol Sales Policy