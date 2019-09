COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Rico Dowdle and Tavien Feaster like sharing the football, especially when it leads to South Carolina victories like this.

Dowdle and Feaster, the Gamecocks' two senior tailbacks, both ran for more than 100 yards and accounted for three touchdowns as South Carolina (2-3, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) snapped a five-game series losing streak to Kentucky with a 24-7 victory Saturday night.