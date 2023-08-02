KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For South Doyle football, it all starts with their seniors.

The group is different than what head coach Paul Shelton has seen in his 10+ years of coaching.

“Their willingness to trust even after my first year and it wasn’t great, just their willingness to trust and then grab ahold of the culture and then be vocal and do the tough things. Like they have tough conversations, they have been consistent daily, not just one or two of them, but the entire class, and that is what has made them so much different and that’s why this football team is a little bit different than what I’ve seen,” said Shelton.

The team came into the season preaching consistency and toughness, two areas they wanted to improve upon from last season. Their seniors are at the forefront of implementing both into the program.

The Cherokees have a road matchup to kick off the season, they’ll face Lenoir City on Aug. 18th at 7 p.m.