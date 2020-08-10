Several Vols join player-led #WeWantToPlay movement

Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) looks for a receiver in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – College football players from Power Five conferences across the nation united on social media Sunday evening behind the hashtag, “#WeWantToPlay.” The player-led campaign to save the 2020 college football season came after multiple reports indicated that college presidents may be leaning toward canceling the upcoming college football season.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, perhaps, has been the most outspoken player voicing his desire to play the season. In a post to his twitter, Lawrence gave a detailed argument in favor of having college football this fall.

“People are at just as much, if not more risk, if we don’t play. Players will all be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract covid19,” the projected first overall draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft wrote on his Twitter.

The Vols were relatively quiet in the social media movement as many other college football stars voiced their opinion, but their silence was broken Sunday evening by quarterback Jarrett Guarantano who simply tweeted the movements hashtag #WeWantToPlay. Guarantano has since been joined by Brian Maurer, Henry To’o To’o, Darel Middleton, Aaron Beasley, Velus Jones Jr., Alontae Taylor, and Trevon Flowers.

Worked way too hard for this. #WeWantToPlay — 11 (@HenryTootoo1) August 10, 2020