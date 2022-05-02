KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – May will officially kick off the inaugural USL League Two season for One Knoxville Sporting Club and single-game tickets are now on sale.

The club said Monday that single-game tickets are now available for all seven regular home matches. Tickets cost $16 dollars each and are available at oneknoxsc.com/tickets. Season tickets are available for $99.

The first game in club history will officially take place May 14 at Austin-East High School against Asheville City SC. The season opener will also be the first of a two-game set called “The Smoky Mountain Series.” They will travel to North Carolina for the return leg June 21. The winner of the series will be awarded a unique trophy.

Home games scheduled for May 17 against Tri-Cities FC and May 28 against Dalton Red Wolves SC will be held at Knoxville Catholic High School in West Knoxville. The remaining four home games will take place at Maryville College.

One Knoxville will compete in the Deep South Division of USL2’s Southern Conference. The top two teams from the Deep South Division will advance to the playoffs where they’ll face off with other Southern Conference leaders for a spot in the national semifinals.

USL League Two is a developmental league that allows college-level and elite high school players with professional aspirations to participate in high-level competition while maintaining NCAA eligibility. The team plans to move up to USL League One, a fully professional league recognized as the third tier of American soccer.

Last year, the club signed an agreement with Boyd Sports that will see the club play future home matches at the $80-million multiuse stadium to be built in the Old City neighborhood of downtown Knoxville. The stadium is expected to be open in time for the 2025 Tennessee Smokies baseball season, though officials have not ruled out that it may be ready to host other events by 2024.