Smiths’ hold annual football camp

Knoxville, TN. (WATE) – With NFL Training Camp right around the corner, a pair of former East Tennessee standouts and current NFL pros got together this week to bring their annual camp back to Catholic High School.

Hosted by Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith and Buffalo Bills tight end Lee Smith, the two-day camp offered skills and wisdom to area youth, providing a chance for the football stars of the future to spend time with those of the present.

Lee Smith graduated from Powell High School before attending Marshall University, while Harrison Smith played at Notre Dame after starring at Catholic High School. The tight end returns to Buffalo this year for his ninth NFL season, while Minnesota’s star defender heads back for his eighth NFL season.