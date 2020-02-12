Son of Vols legendary quarterback Tee Martin receives offer from Tennessee Football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Kaden Martin, the son of former Tennessee quarterback and current assistant Tee Martin, received an offer from the Vols football program on Tuesday.

Extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University of Tennessee. @Vol_Football #GBO pic.twitter.com/M4bcyYhtXu — Kaden Martin (@kaden_17) February 12, 2020

Kaden moved to Knoxville in January of 2019 when his dad returned to Tennessee as an assistant coach. Tee is currently the Vols’ assistant head coach and passing game coordinator, specifically coaching the wide receivers. The Mobile, Alabama native was a two-year starter at quarterback for Tennessee, leading the Vols to a 13-0 season in 1998, culminating with a 23-16 win over Florida State in the Fiesta Bowl to capture the first BCS National Championship.

For his Tennessee career, Martin passed for 4,592 yards and 32 touchdowns. He added 614 yards and 16 scores on the ground. He finished with a 22-3 record as the Vols’ starting quarterback – an .880 winning percentage that remains the best in school history.

Kaden, who is a left-handed quarterback, is in his sophomore year at Knoxville Catholic. The two-sport athlete also received an offer from Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello in January to play baseball for the Vols.

According to 247 Sports, Martin already has at least seven other offers from college football programs, including Alabama, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Southern Cal.