Sources: Pruitt hired by New York Giants

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt watches the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Vols football coach Jeremy Pruitt may be going from the Big Orange to the Big Apple.

According to ESPN, Pruitt is set to make the jump to the NFL as a member of the New York Giants defensive staff. The job would be Pruitt’s first in the NFL.

Giants first-year coach Joe Judge and Pruitt worked together under Alabama coach Nick Saban from 2009 to 2011. Where Pruitt will fit in on the defensive staff is still unknown.

Judge has hired Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator and former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator.

Pruitt will join another former Vols coach, Derek Dooley, on the Giants staff. Dooley was hired as a senior offensive assistant. Dooley was wide receivers coach under Garrett at Dallas following his stint in Knoxville.

Two other former Tennessee assistants under Pruitt are reportedly on the move as well. ESPN is reporting that former Vol running back Jay Graham is to join Alabama as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. Graham coached running backs at UT.

Former Vols defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley is said to be taking the defensive backs coaching position with the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers, ESPN reports.

Pruitt went 16-19 overall in three seasons at UT and was fired with cause on Jan. 18 for NCAA rule violations according to Chancellor Donde Plowman. Pruitt is fighting the university’s decision to fire him for cause.

Tennessee hired former Central Florida coach Josh Heupel as its new head coach Wednesday. The move reunited Heupel with new Tennessee athletic director Danny White, who announced his departure last week from UCF to Knoxville.