South-Doyle grad Elijah Young joins Barstool Sports as a ‘Barstool Athlete’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former South-Doyle running back Elijah Young has joined Barstool Sports as a “Barstool Athlete” according to Barstool founder Dave Portnoy. Young is a sophomore on the Missouri Tigers football team.

In 2019 he was the Tennessee Titans 5A Mr. Football after posting 2,481 all-purpose yards and 43 touchdowns as a senior.

Young helped the Cherokees to a 9-4 record and a spot in the 5A state quarterfinals.

The 2019 Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year chose Missouri over Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Tulane.

