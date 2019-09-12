South-Doyle’s Elijah Young named Bojangles Player of the Week

No one in the Knoxville area has scored more touchdowns through the first three weeks of the high school football season than Elijah Young.

The South-Doyle High School senior running back, who is committed to Missouri, leads the area with 12 rushing touchdowns this season.

Young put on a show once again on Friday night, piling up 213 rushing yards on 23 carries while finding the end zone a whopping six times in a 62-17 win over Gibbs.

“Big shout out to my o-line, my receivers for blocking and QB for making the reads,” Young said.

Cherokees head coach Clark Duncan says while Young is a rare talent, you won’t find the running back talking about himself.

“He has all the attributes,” Duncan said. “He’s fast, he sees the field, he’s tough, he’s a team player. He will never talk about himself. He’s always about the team so there are so many great things about him. He doesn’t talk about himself. If I’m sitting with him individually we will talk about some things but he is not going to be one of those guys where it’s about him. He knows it’s about the team and the better the team is, the better he is going to be.”

“It’s a team thing,” Young said. “We are going out there to win.”

South-Doyle has done just that, starting the season 3-0 by outscoring its first three opponents 165-27. Young has led the way in each win for the Cherokees and Duncan says it’s his vision as a running back that helps set him apart.

“It’s rare,” Duncan said. “With the speed that he has in which he does it, he can see daylight in an instant and he can go get it. It’s special. It’s just one of those things where it makes us look like really good coaches.

South-Doyle visits Anderson County (2-1) on Friday night.