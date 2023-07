KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Around 500 days have passed since Gibbs football has played a game on their own turf.

In 50 short sleeps, that streak will be broken.

With construction now complete, the stadium is ready to welcome in Eagles players, fans, and the community for the 2023 season.

First up inside the new walls will be Halls, the rival matchup with the Red Devils is set for Aug. 25th at 7 p.m.