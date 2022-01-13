KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WATE) — The No. Tennessee 5 Lady Vols cruised to 5-0 in SEC play after another strong second quarter and defeated Vanderbilt 65-51.

The Lady Vols and the Commodores exchanged buckets in the first six minutes of play until UT went on a 9-2 run to jump ahead, 18-11 at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Vols pulled away in the second quarter outscoring Vandy 23-12. Tennessee took a 41-23 lead at halftime after shooting 50% from the field in the first half.

Jordan Horston opened the scoring for UT in the third quarter turning a Vandy turnover into a basket. Tamari Key made a bucket in the paint with a layup to give Tennessee a 45-23 lead 8:21 into the third quarter, but another bucket would not be made until the 5:57 mark. Tennessee shot 30% from the field in the stretch, barely outscoring Vandy, 12-10.

UT began the fourth quarter with a 20-point lead but the Commodores did not give up.

Brinae Alexander and Iyana Moore combined for 15 points in the fourth quarter. However, Tennessee’s lead was too large to falter and the Lady Vols cruised to victory, 65-51.

Tennessee remains the only team in the SEC to remain unblemished in SEC play, improving to 5-0 on the season.

Horston ended with her eighth double-double on the season, and third straight scoring a game-high 16 points and 13 rebounds. The junior also filled the stat sheet with 5 assists, 3 steals and matched a career-high 4 blocks.

Key and Rae Burrell also ended in double-figures on the night with 10 and 11 points, respectively.

Tennessee guard Rae Burrell (12) drives against Vanderbilt forward Brinae Alexander (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee guard Jordan Horston (25) shoots over Vanderbilt forward Brinae Alexander (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Nashville, TN. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee guard Rae Burrell (12) shoots over Vanderbilt forward Kaylon Smith (50) and forward Yaubryon Chambers (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee guard Jordan Horston (25) drives against Vanderbilt guard Demi Washington (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The Lady Vols outrebounded the Commodores, 50-40. UT also got the job done in the paint, scoring 28 points inside.

Moore led Vanderbilt with 16 points. Alexander finished the night with 15. Tennessee held the Commodores to shooting 27% from the field, limiting all 17 opponents to 36% shooting or below this season.

Up Next: The Lady Vols return home for the “We Back Pat Game” hosting No. 19 Kentucky in a Top 20 matchup on Sunday, Jan. 16.