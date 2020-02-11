Tamika Catchings named to 2020 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One of the best athletes to play for the Lady Vols is joining the Hall of Fame. Tamika Catchings is one of seven that was named to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2020 class on Monday.

Catchings played for the Lady Vols from 1997-2001 and is one of two in program history to earn All-America honors all four years of her career. She helped lead Tennessee to a 39-0 record and a national championship in the 1997-98 season.

In 15 seasons in the WNBA, all with the Indiana Fever, Catchings did it all.

She led the league in scoring in her rookie season and also led the Fever to a championship in 2012 where she earned Finals MVP. Catchings totaled 7,380 points, 3,316 rebounds, 1,488 assists and 1,074 steals over 15 years in the league. She was named All-WNBA 12 times and won four straight Olympic gold medals with Team USA.

Tamika Catchings on joining the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame: “I think a lot of it for me is Pat Summitt”. #LadyVols pic.twitter.com/3eyENFrUEN — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) February 11, 2020

Also among the Class of 2020 are Debbie Brock, Carol Callan, Swin Cash, Sue Donohoe, Lauren Jackson and Carol Stiff. The 1980 U.S. Olympic Women’s Team will be the recipient of the 2020 Trailblazers of the Game Award.

The induction ceremony with be June 13 in Knoxville, Tenn.