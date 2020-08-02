Teen’s one-armed golf swing goes viral

Pennsylvania (WLNS) — Take a look at a one-armed tee-shot that’s turning heads
16-year-old Kendall Keem lost the use of her left hand in 2014 after suffering a stroke caused by a rare medical condition known as Arteriovenus Malformatio.
She recently had her first lesson since the stroke, and her first swing went viral.
