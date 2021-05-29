Tennessee Baseball advances to SEC Tournament Title Game, defeat Florida 4-0

HOOVER, Ala. (WATE) – Tennessee Baseball moved one step closer to claiming the Southeastern Conference Tournament Title after defeating the Florida Gators 4-0 Saturday afternoon.

In his longest outing of the season (6 innings), as well as his third start of the year, Camden Sewell pitched a dandy for the Vols striking out six while allowing just two hits and no runs.

“That was not the pitching plan, not even close,” Tony Vitello said. “But he smashed that away with the way he pitched the ball.”



The Vols opened things up in the third after Drew Gilbert was intentionally walked senior Evan Russell singled down the left line to put Tennessee on the board.

The Vols continued to put runs up in the fourth. After lead-off batter Luc Lipcius was walked Jordan Beck doubled to left in the next at-bat sending Lipcius home. Beck advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch prompting a pitching change for the Gators.

Tennessee was unable to notch a hit until the seventh when Gilbert hit an RBI single to centerfield scoring Liam Spence and giving the Vols a 4-0 edge.

UP NEXT: The Vols will face either No. 1 Arkansas or No. 5 Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament Championship Game Sunday at 3 p.m. It is the first time Tennessee has reached the SEC Tournament Championship since 1995.