KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – University of Tennessee Athletics unveiled plans to make Lindsey Nelson Stadium ‘one of the most premier college baseball venues in the country’ on Friday as the top-ranked Volunteers prepare to host an NCAA Regional for the second straight year.

Tennessee Athletics released renderings of potential renovations that include expanded seating, wider concourses, new premium sections as well as more concession stands and restrooms. Before the renovation plans are finalized, the university is seeking feedback from fans to inform which renovations should be prioritized and gauge demand for certain seating options.

The announcement emphasizes that seating options depicted in the renderings and the associated quantities could change based on the demand and seat deposits. The expected completion date and formal construction timeline is yet to be determined.

Fans interested in non-premium tickets can join the season ticket interest list with a $50 deposit. Visit tennesseefund.org for more information and scroll down for a closer look at the proposed seating options.

A rendering showing a renovated Lindsey Nelson Stadium at the University of Tennessee. Photo: Tennessee Fund/ UT Athletics











Suites

Preliminary estimates call for six luxury boxes which would hold 20 guests each, including chair, barstools and a glass door separating the seating area and the inside of suite.

The annual cost for a suite is listed at $66,000 per year.

Suites can be reserved with a $1,000 Tennessee Fund deposit by June 30.

Porch

The left field porch has long been a favorite amongst Vol baseball fans.

According to the Tennessee Fund, each porch would include 20 tickets as well as a grill, heater, table with high top chairs and the option to bring outside food and beverages.

All current porch season ticket holders will not be impacted for the 2023 season.

Preliminary sales goal aim to have 33 porches available for purchase. Porches can be reserved with a $250 donation.

Club Seats

Proposed club seating above home plate would provide chairback seats with extended leg room and access to an indoor viewing area where fans can enjoy premium amenities like enhanced food/beverage, private restrooms, premium space with televisions and other fan amenities.

The Tennessee Fund’s goal is to have 300 club seats available at an annual cost of $3,500 per year. Club seating can be reserved with a $100 donation to the Tennessee Fund by June 30.

MVP Seats

Located directly behind home plate, these seats featuring padded chairbacks and cupholders get fans as close to the action as possible.

MVP seats also have access to an air-conditioned interior club room with refreshments, private restrooms, TVs and a lounge.

Preliminary estimates call for 350 MVP seats and fans can reserve their spot in this section with a $100 deposit to the Tennessee Fund by June 30.

All current MVP season ticket holders will not be impacted for the 2023 season.

Loge Box

Offering optimal views of Lindsey Nelson Stadium in an elevated space down the left field line, loge box seating offers space for four fans and includes a personal table top. Access to premium amenities are available.

The Tennessee Fund aims to sell up to 25 loge boxes. The annual cost of a loge box is estimated to be $15,000 year and they can be reserved with a $250 deposit by June 30.

4Topps seating

Proposed 4Topps seating would also be located down the left field line at close proximity to the field for an intimate viewing experience. These sections include seating for four and a table top.

The Tennessee Fund aims to sell up to 50 4Topps at an annual cost of $3,000 per year. A $250 deposit is required by June 30 to reserve one.



