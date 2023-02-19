KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee baseball’s chance of tallying a win on the season fell short, taking a 4-3 loss to Grand Canyon in day two of the MLB Desert Invitational.

Offensively the Vols are still working to find their rhythm. Cal Stark lit a spark with the first Tennessee home run of the season in the top of the fourth, his efforts also brought in Zane Denton to give the Vols the lead.

Christian Moore continued the movement on the offensive side with a single to left field, bringing in Jared Dickey in the top of the fifth to tie up the ballgame.

Grand Canyon chipped away at the Vols’ lead throughout the next three innings, adding a run in each of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings for a 4-3 edge.

Failing to produce in the final two innings left Tennessee with their second loss of the season, the score at the end of the seventh holding for the final, 4-3.

Chase Burns started on the mound for Tennessee, the sophomore struck out six in 4.2 innings.