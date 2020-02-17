Tennessee Baseball tallies 45 runs in opening series sweep

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Saturday, Tennessee baseball recorded Vitello-era best 19 runs in a shutout victory over Western Illinois. The record lasted less than 24-hours as the Vols racked up 23 runs in their 23-4 rout of Leathernecks on Sunday.
During its season-opening sweep of Western Illinois, Tennessee produced a total of 45 runs, the most runs scored by Tennessee over the course of a three-game series since March 11-13, 2005 against Radford.
On Sunday afternoon, thirteen Tennessee players recorded hits, while six different Vols had multiple hits.
Luc Lipcius (2-for-3) got things going for the Vols early, beginning Tennessee’s eight-run second inning with a two run RBI double. The redshirt junior finished with four RBI’s.
Max Ferguson (2-for-3) followed Lipcius’ RBI double with an RBI single in the first. An inning later, Ferguson blasted a solo shot to right field, his first career home run.
Jake Rucker (2-for-2) and Zach Daniels (2-for-3) joined Lipcius and Ferguson with multiple hits on the day, each had two RBI’s.
Sophomore Austin Knight blasted a three-run home run to left field in the eighth inning, giving him his second homer in as many days.
UP NEXT: Tennessee will host Charlotte Tuesday, February 18th at 4 p.m. at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.