Tennessee Baseball tallies 45 runs in opening series sweep

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Saturday, Tennessee baseball recorded Vitello-era best 19 runs in a shutout victory over Western Illinois. The record lasted less than 24-hours as the Vols racked up 23 runs in their 23-4 rout of Leathernecks on Sunday.



During its season-opening sweep of Western Illinois, Tennessee produced a total of 45 runs, the most runs scored by Tennessee over the course of a three-game series since March 11-13, 2005 against Radford.





What a weekend for @Vol_Baseball



On Friday, Tony Vitello became the fastest coach in program history to reach 70 wins.

On Saturday, UT scored a Vitello-era best 19 runs.

On Sunday, a series sweep.



The #Vols 45 runs is the most in a 3-game series since May 11-13th, 2005. pic.twitter.com/f8u32O7bWk — Jordan Crammer (@JordanCrammer) February 16, 2020





On Sunday afternoon, thirteen Tennessee players recorded hits, while six different Vols had multiple hits.

Luc Lipcius (2-for-3) got things going for the Vols early, beginning Tennessee’s eight-run second inning with a two run RBI double. The redshirt junior finished with four RBI’s.



Max Ferguson (2-for-3) followed Lipcius’ RBI double with an RBI single in the first. An inning later, Ferguson blasted a solo shot to right field, his first career home run.



Jake Rucker (2-for-2) and Zach Daniels (2-for-3) joined Lipcius and Ferguson with multiple hits on the day, each had two RBI’s.



Sophomore Austin Knight blasted a three-run home run to left field in the eighth inning, giving him his second homer in as many days.

UP NEXT: Tennessee will host Charlotte Tuesday, February 18th at 4 p.m. at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

