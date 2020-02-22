Tennessee Baseball upsets No. 1 Texas Tech 6-2

ROUND ROCK, TX (WATE) – An upset in the Lonestar State as Tennessee Baseball took down top-ranked Texas Tech 6-2 in the Vols first game of the Round Rock Classic. The win marks Tennesse’s first win over a top-ranked team since defeating Florida, 6-4, on April 8, 2018.



Pitcher Chad Dallas earned his second win in as many starts. The juco transfer went five complete allowing two runs, five hits and tallying a career high eight strikeouts. Sean Hunley earned the save. Hunley pitched the final four innings allowing just one hit, he has yet to allow a run on the young season.



While the Vols pitching staff remains dynamic, the offense stole the show.

Zach Daniels got things going for the Vols offensively. The junior turned on the jets after his shot to right was misfielded, Daniels turned the at-bat into an inside-the-park home run (Tennessee’s first inside-the-park homer since April 23, 2016) to give the Vols a 1-0 lead.



Later in the inning Freshman Jordan Beck added to UT’s lead. With Evan Russell on first Beck delivered a two-run bomb to right to give the Vols a 3-0 lead after the first.



Tennessee got back the run they gave up in the top of the third when sophomore Jake Rucker hit a bomb to center, Tennessee’s third homer of the night, to give the Vols a 4-1 lead after the end of the third.



The Vols added a insurance runs in both the bottom of the sixth and seventh. Liam Spence recorded an RBI double giving Tennessee a 5-2 lead, then Evan Russell flied out to centerfield scoring Zach Daniels for Tennessee’s final run of the night.

On Deck: The Vols face Houston in game two of the Round Rock Classic. First pitch is scheduled for 3 pm.